Gigi Hadid Shares Pic of West African Model, Latter Reveals Her Life Has Changed

West African model Nanga Awasum said that her life was changed overnight after Gigi Hadid shared an image of the model on her Instagram stories. On Thursday, that was July 15, the 26-year-old supermodel had posted a snap featuring Awasum from behind. Along with the picture, calling the model ‘queen’ Hadid wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen.” The supermodel further wrote that she could not get a pic of the front, “but she was major.” Hadid could not stop herself from drooling over the model's attire.

After viewing herself on Hadid’s Instagram stories, the 23-year-old model shared a proper photograph of her entire outfit. The young model wished that she had turned around. Sharing Hadid’s mention and her complete outfit in a post on Twitter, Awasum wrote that if she was only facing the right way, her life would have been changed.

It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way. pic.twitter.com/vzRUG1OP0o— nänga. |IG:@nangs.online (@seIfiedump) July 15, 2021

The supermodel replied that Awasum was facing the right direction as she was headed to her work. Hadid wrote, “You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending big love Nanga.”

You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga ! https://t.co/Eh75E0eL0p— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 15, 2021

The West African model shared Hadid’s mention on her Instagram handle too. In the post, she admitted that the supermodel changed her life overnight. Awasum wrote that the outfit she wore doesn’t even know its impact and Hadid doesn’t know her impact.

While speaking to E! News, the model shared that she was running late for her shoot, therefore she just threw on the outfit. Awasum said that she personally didn’t like it but as she had just 30 minutes in hand so she settled with it. The West African model revealed that she stopped at Zara to buy a new pair of clothes but people stopped and told her that she has featured in Hadid’s story.

Awasum shared that she was completely blank as she could not just process the words people said.

Talking about her struggle, the model revealed that she has been turned down by several agencies and people have told her that she was ugly. But according to Awasum, the trajectory of the month has changed after Hadid called her pretty and ‘major.’

