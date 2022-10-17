Gigi Hadid Suffering from Imposter Syndrome; Talks About Her Clothing Label Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid is just like an average, ordinary person when it comes to dealing with work stress, the 27-year-old revealed in a recently published Vogue magazine interview. While expressing this, the supermodel admitted that she has imposter syndrome. At the launch of her new brand, the cashmere label Guest in Residence, Gigi sat down for a free-flowing, honest conversation about how difficult it was to deal with impostor syndrome. The model, who is also a mother to a 2-year-old daughter, Khai, explained in the interview that she “couldn’t model forever” and that the new brand is true to her.

Gigi’s brand features colourful, baby palm-soft cashmere products and is definitely a new undertaking for the supermodel. At a certain point in the interview, Karefa-Johnson mentioned that she sometimes “forgot” that Gigi was a “creative director and a boss of a huge company.” The super-model agreed to it and said: “I have imposter syndrome all the time.” She also said that an office job would make her feel “much more settled,” even though she has a very fruitful modelling career.

“You can’t model forever. I was creative and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it (pregnancy) just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me,” Gigi said.

Gigi further went on to reveal that it’s quite easier to earn “instant gratification and instant revenue” when it comes to choosing to do business with something as non-sustainable as fast fashion. However, she categorically explained that she picked a more sustainable route because it’s instrumental to creating a “thoughtful product.” Gigi also mentioned that she specifically “picked a mill that reseeds.”

It was back in March 2021, when Gigi first hinted at expanding her career. During a Vogue photo shoot, she said that she was veering toward things that feel more stable than being in a different country every week.

