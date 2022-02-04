Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Important Life Lessons Learnt In First Interview After Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid has given her first interview since her split from Zayn Malik. The supermodel broke up with the former One Direction singer after an alleged altercation involving Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. Zayn allegedly ‘struck’ Yolanda at the family’s home outside of Philadelphia in October. Zayn and Gigi were together for six years, on and off, and called it quits after the alleged fight.

In her first interview following the split, Gigi opened up about the life lessons she’s learned from 2021. “I’ve been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there’s something hard, find something beautiful in it," she told InStyle magazine.

Gigi also opened up about her daughter. Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. “She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome," she said about Khai. She added that she still ‘can’t believe’ she has a daughter and added, “It’s wild."

While the former couple is yet to talk about their break-up, Zayn had issued a statement about reports of his fight with Yolanda at the time. “As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he had said.

Zayn continued to stay away from the spotlight, sharing just one post a month since the split.

