Gigi Hadid Thanks Zayn Malik for 'Making Me a Mamma' in Loving Birthday Tribute

Gigi Hadid has a special message for her partner, Zayn Malik, on his birthday. The singer turned 28 on Tuesday, and Gigi marked the occasion with a loving note on Instagram.

Gigi posted a two-photo gallery, featuring a never-before-seen photo of her and Malik, plus an illustration of him with their baby girl. The photograph also gives a glimpse into their life as parents as Gigi captions the post, "Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day." (sic)

The post has garnered over 2.8 million likes. In the comments section, fans and celebrities called them the “cutest parents”, while some said how they make a great couple.

Gigi also gave her followers a sneak peek into the birthday party that she arranged for her beau through her Instagram story. The story featured pictures of the game parlour themed-party. The couple has been on-off since November 2015.

Zayn released his single Vibez last week. The song is part of his upcoming album Nobody Is Listening, which comes out on January 15. Zayn’s last song Better came out in September 2020, a day after welcoming a child with Gigi.

The couple has maintained the privacy of their child and has not shared any picture of her face since she was born. They have not even revealed the name of their daughter till now.