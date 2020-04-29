MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Expecting Their First Child Together: Report

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One DIrection member Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, mutiple reports have claimed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik, multiple media reports have claimed. The news of Gigi's pregnancy comes just days after the couple was seen posing together on the former's 25th birthday recently.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Reports have confirmed Gigi's pregnancy saying she is about 20 weeks along and staying at her family's Pennsylvania farm with Zayn and sister Bella. Gigi and Zayn have always been secretive about their private life and are yet to confirm the good news with their fans on social media.

A source close to the couple revealed to a website, "Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited. Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along."

Prior to the on-and-off couple beginning their love affair in late 2015, Gigi dated Aussie singer Cody Simpson and Jonas Brother member Joe Jonas. As for Zayn, ended his engagement to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards in August 2015 after three years together, reports sun.co.uk.

Zayn first confirmed his relationship with Gigi in December 2015 and followed it up by featuring his model girlfriend in the music video for his debut solo single, Pillowtalk, in January 2016.

