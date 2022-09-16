Gigi Hadid's Dad Reacts to Her Dating Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio, Calls Him a 'Very Nice Man'

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are making the headlines lately for their rumoured relationship. The actor and the supermodel sparked dating rumours after reports claimed that they are ‘getting to know each other’ after their respective splits. A photo of the two was also shared online where Leo and Gigi appeared to be getting cosy at a friend’s party in New York.

Amid these rumours, the supermodel’s dad Mohamed Hadid opened up about Leonardo and called him a nice man. “I met Mr DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him,” he told The Daily Mail. He continued, “They are friends – they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.”

For the unversed, Leonardo was dating Camila Morrone until a few weeks ago while Gigi was in a serious relationship with Zayn Malik.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six Leo and Gigi have “mostly [been] hanging out with groups,” adding, “and solo a handful of times.” The grapevine added, “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.” A source has also told E! News that Leo and Gigi are not looking for a serious relationship right now. “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy. Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties,” the source added.

