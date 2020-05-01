MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda Confirms Her Daughter's Pregnancy

Yolanda Hadid (R)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Her mother Yolanda says they are due in September.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda has confirmed her daughter's pregnancy adding she is very excited to become a grandmother. Yolanda told an entertainment outlet, "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Supermodel Gigi is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. A source told etonline.com that Gigi is 20 weeks pregnant.

"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!" the source had revealed earlier in the week.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

The couple are following quarantine rules together with Gigi's family. The model recently shared photos from her 25th birthday celebration in quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Zayn and Gigi first started dating in November 2015. They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again. They seemed to have got back together by the end of the year.

Gigi confirmed they were a couple again on February 14, as she called Zayn her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.

(With inputs from IANS)

