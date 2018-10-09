Gina Gershon Joins Cast of Riverdale For Season 3 As Jughead's Mom

Known for her appearances in the Wachowskis' debut Bound, the notorious Las Vegas drama Showgirls, and TV comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gina Gershon has taken a new role in comic book adaptation and high school serial Riverdale.Just as she played an antagonist in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so Gina Gershon has taken on the role of Jughead's mother, underhand salvage yard owner and Serpent gang commander Gladys Jones.Jughead is best friend to main character Archie in a show that explores the dark underbelly of an apparently idyllic all-American town.Mentioned by name in previous seasons but never until now seen, his mother is not the only member of his family joining the show; sister Jellybean (or "JB") will be played by newcomer Trinity Rose Likins.The two casting announcements were made at the New York Comic-Con on October 7, following the July 2018 San Diego Comic-Con news that Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito's Way, American Crime) would play the attorney prosecuting a murder case against Archie himself.A season 2 recap was released in the lead-up to NY Comic-Con. The nine-episode Season 3 is to begin on October 10.