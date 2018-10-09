English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gina Gershon Joins Cast of Riverdale For Season 3 As Jughead's Mom
Jughead is best friend to main character Archie in a show that explores the dark underbelly of an apparently idyllic all-American town.
A still from Riverdale
Known for her appearances in the Wachowskis' debut Bound, the notorious Las Vegas drama Showgirls, and TV comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gina Gershon has taken a new role in comic book adaptation and high school serial Riverdale.
Just as she played an antagonist in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so Gina Gershon has taken on the role of Jughead's mother, underhand salvage yard owner and Serpent gang commander Gladys Jones.
Mentioned by name in previous seasons but never until now seen, his mother is not the only member of his family joining the show; sister Jellybean (or "JB") will be played by newcomer Trinity Rose Likins.
The two casting announcements were made at the New York Comic-Con on October 7, following the July 2018 San Diego Comic-Con news that Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito's Way, American Crime) would play the attorney prosecuting a murder case against Archie himself.
A season 2 recap was released in the lead-up to NY Comic-Con. The nine-episode Season 3 is to begin on October 10.
