Ginni Chatrath Taught Kapil Sharma How to Make Crying Babies Smile

Kapil Sharma may be a comedy king, but when it comes to making crying babies smile, he failed miserably with his own daughter Anayra. Kapil shared this on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh arrived as guests.

Kapil played a game with Neha and Rohanpreet in which the newlyweds were each each given a doll and Kapil asked them pretend if it were real babies. Kapil then posed questions for the couple to answer which were based on parenthood. One of the questions was, "How will you make a baby smile when he/she would not stop crying." To this Neha said by making funny faces.

Sharing an anecdote from his own life, Kapil added that he would not get the hang of how to make Anayra, his own daughter, smile when she would cry in infancy. He shared that he would get embarrassed when his wife Ginni Chatrath could do it without any hassle. He then shared that Ginni taught him that by making funny faces, infant babies tend to smile as they only understand facial expressions and not what is being said to them. Kapil's confession was adorable considering he kills it with his jokes on stage.

Meanwhile, apart from headlining the The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil is also set to debut in a web series. The details of the project are eagerly awaited by fans.