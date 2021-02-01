Ginni Chatrath Twinned with Anayra at Her Baby Shower, See Adorable Pic

Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy. Fans and celebrities congratulated the couple on becoming parents for a second time.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Bharti Singh also extended warm wishes to the couple on the happy occasion. She shared an unseen pic from Ginni's baby shower to wish the couple. In the image, Ginni and Anayra twin in green outfits.

"Its boy 👦 yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! ♥️ @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath (sic)," wrote Bharti on social media.

Kapil announced the birth of his baby boy on social media on Monday morning. On the work front, Kapil has taken a small break from The Kapil Sharma Show to focus on his family. The hugely popular show will return with a second season soon. Meanwhile, Kapil is attached with Netflix for a project and will also be starring in SONYLIV's Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Kapil and Gini wed in 2018 and welcomed daughter Anayra in December 2019.