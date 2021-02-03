Ginni Chatrath was a Glowing Mommy-to-be at Her Baby Shower, See Pic

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their baby boy on Monday, February 1. Kapil took to social media and shared the happy news with his fans. Congratulatory messages poured in from all around as the news of Kapil and Ginni becoming second time parents spread.

Read: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Blessed with Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate the Couple

Now, Kapil's close friend, singer-composer Mika Singh has also congratulated the couple on welcoming their second child. He shared a picture from Ginni's baby shower, in which she poses with her women friends. The Kapil Sharma Show actor Bharti Singh is also see posing with Ginni at the event.

Here's Looking at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Loving Moments as They Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the lovely picture from Ginni's baby shower, Mika congratulated the couple and wrote on social media, "Heartiest congratulations to my brother @kapilsharma and dearest Bhabhi @ginnichatrath on the arrival of your bundle of joy! Welcome to the World baby Boy..Rabb aise tra Meher rakhe mere bhara te.. (sic)."

Earlier, Bharti has also shared a precious moment of Ginni with her daughter Anayra from the former's baby shower. The mother-daughter duo are seen twinning at the event.

"Its boy 👦 yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! (sic)," Bharti wrote sharing the unseen pic from Ginni's private and intimate baby shower.

Meanwhile, Kapil has announced that his popular celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, will be on a short break as he spends time with family.