Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam Only Reason the Film Isn't a Write-off

Ginny Weds Sunny

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam

Director: Puneet Khanna

For anyone that truly loves the movies, there are few things that are more frustrating than watching an insipid, uninspired take on the kind of film that Bollywood not so long ago used to do fairly well. Ginny Weds Sunny is meant to be a light-hearted romantic comedy but it’s neither staggeringly original in terms of its plot, nor is it able to breathe any freshness into a familiar set up.

Any novelty the film can stake a claim on comes from its casting. Vikrant Massey who left a lasting impression as the quiet, tortured protagonist in Konkona Sensharma’s A Death in the Gunj has revealed a gift for understated acting even in projects where he isn’t at the centre of the drama, like Chhapaak or the web show Made in Heaven. But there is little room for restraint or subtlety in Ginny Weds Sunny.

Vikrant plays Satinder Sethi aka Sunny, who’ll only inherit his father’s hardware shop, which he intends to turn into a restaurant when he brings home a bride. Hence eager to marry, but constantly rejected by women, he fixates on winning over his former crush, West Delhi pataka Ginny (Yami Gautam) when her mother offers to help him.

It’s a loopy premise. Director Puneet Khanna and the film’s writers give us meddlesome Punjabi parents who’re way too invested in the lives of their kids. The lovely Ayesha Raza is meant to be a hoot as Ginny’s mum, and perhaps her sly plotting would be funny if the advice she gives to Sunny – to stalk her daughter, befriend her, then worm his way into her heart – wasn’t so problematic.

Yami Gautam, who has had some practice playing the hard-to-get heartbreaker in more than one film previously, manages to not make Ginny unlikeable although she’s working with slim material. Ginny is stuck in a rut with an ex-boyfriend who’s stringing her along…and as it turns out she does exactly the same to Sunny.

There is a sliver of promise in the script’s exploration of complicated romantic relationships and in its interest to ask whether former lovers can be friends. Unfortunately, the pressure to cram too many songs and tried-and-tested ‘twists’ from other, better films results in an all-too-predictable narrative. The second hour of Ginny Weds Sunny is especially exhausting as it checks every rom-com cliché from every shaadi movie you can think of.

By the end, I found myself nostalgic for a film like Band Baaja Baraat which did the naach gana, shadi vyah formula with so much flair. It’s also heartbreaking to see talented actors like Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam weighed down by an average script. Both of them perform sincerely and they’re the only reason the film isn’t a complete write-off.

Rating: 2/5