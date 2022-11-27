Giorgia Andriani Opens Up About Her Equation With Beau Arbaaz Khan's Ex-Wife Malaika Arora, Says 'I Admire Her'

Giorgia Andriani has been dating Arbaaz Khan for a long time now. In a recent interview, the model-turned-actress opened up about her equation with Arbaaz’s former wife Malaika Arora and revealed that she has met her several times. Giorgia also added that admires Malaika.

“I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she’s definitely somebody that I do admire,” Giorgia told Bollywood Hungama.

Besides this, she also talked about meeting the Khans - Salim Khan, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan via Arbaaz and shared that they are ‘amazing people’. “They are amazing people and they’re so open as well and embracing. I would say so it’s been an amazing experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Arbaaz also talked about his 22 years of age gap with Giorgia and explained why it is too early for him to address the same as of now. “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us have felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered… I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now,” he told Siddharth Kannan.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating each other for almost four years now. Prior to Georgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot in 1998 but parted ways in 2017. They also have a son together - Arhaan. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is now dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

