Giorgia Andriani Opens up on Marriage Plans with Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan



Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan have been dating for sometime now and there is a lot of speculation around their marriage.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
Actress Giorgia Andriani met Arbaaz Khan two and half years ago and has been good friends with him ever since. The two are in a relationship and many rumours doing the rounds suggest that they will get married soon. Giorgia belongs to Italy and has been staying in India for sometime now.

In a recent interview, Giorgia opened up about the speculations surrounding her wedding with Arbaaz. Giorgia says, "People may assume whatever they want. But I am quite serene as a person, so if that (marriage with Arbaaz) will happen, I would definitely let everybody know. In the meantime, they can think whatever they want. I don't own anybody's mind."

About Arbaaz, Giorgia says, "He's got a wit. He is always fun. Even if you have some things going in your mind, he is a really nice person to talk to, have fun and make jokes."

On being asked if she wants to get married, Giorgia says, "Maybe in life. Who knows?"

You can check out her full interview below.

On the work front, Giorgia launched herself with Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi. Giorgia had earlier announced her first Hindi movie alongside Shreyas Talpade, Sharat Saxena and Sanjay Mishra, titled Welcome to Bajrangpur. The project remains stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



