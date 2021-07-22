Giorgia Andriani Should Be Referred To With Her Own Identity: Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actor, director and producer Arbaaz Khan is upset with a certain section of the media for referring to Italian actress and model Giorgia Andriani as his “girlfriend” or “bae”. The two have been dating each other for many years now. Previously, he was married to Bollywood actress and dancer Malaika Arora. The two had tied the knot in 1998 before separating in 2017. They also have an 18-year-old son Arhaan Khan.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bollywood Bubble, Arbaaz said it is just part of Giorgia’s life that she is associated with him presently, but being his girlfriend is not her “fame”. First of all, she should be considered as an individual”. She has her own “identity” as well which the entire world has recognized now and people should respect that. There is no need to tag his name along every time she is referred, said Arbaaz.

The filmmaker also gave an example regarding the context. He said he is not always referred to as “Salim Khan’s son” or Bollywood actor “Salman Khan’s brother” because he has an identity of himself. He explained everyone loves their own “space” and “identity” and it would be appreciated by Giorgia if she is referred to by her work.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Arbaaz released the first episode of his talk show, Pinch 2 in which Salman appeared as the guest. He talked to the megastar about his personal and professional life. In the show, the director read out mean tweets to Salman, and the latter responded to many in his unique style. For example, a fan stated that Salman has stolen money from the audience and is living a lavish life himself. He asked the star to return his money. To this Salman responded that “acting” is his “job”. He hasn’t stolen anyone’s money but if people want to see his films, they have to “pay for the ticket”. Though, he jokingly added that it may be possible that he has stolen hearts.

