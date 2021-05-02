Gippy Grewal and Crew Members Booked for Violating Covid-19 Curfew

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal and some crew members arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines while shooting for a film at Banur in Punjab’s Patiala district. They were later released on bail.

Reportedly, a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Banur police station.

A few days ago, actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas and 35 members of the crew of the web series You Honour were booked by the police in Ludhiana, Punjab, for allegedly defying Covid-19 restrictions. The team of the web series was shooting at the city’s Arya Senior Secondary School during curfew hours.

Sub-inspector Maninder Kaur from division number 1 police station said that FIR was registered against Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas, and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh. Thirty unidentified persons have also been booked.

The crew was shooting the second season of Your Honor’, in which Jimmy plays the role of a judge based in Ludhiana whose son is involved in a hit-and-run case.

