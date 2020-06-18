Gippy Grewal Says He Had 10 Films in the Pipeline Which are Stuck Due to Covid-19

Punjabi singer, actor and filmmaker Gippy Grewal says he had 10 films in production, which have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two of his film were ready for release, but couldn't due to the theatres shutting down in March. His slate of films for the entire year has gone for a toss resulting in losses.

"As a producer, it's impacted a lot of my work. My production house is the biggest in Punjab. We had 10 films in the pipeline, two were ready. One was going to in fact release on March 20, but the cinemas in Punjab were closed on March 16 or 17, and hence the film's release was stopped too. Samajh nahi aaya kya karein. Promotion-publicity ke upar paisa bhi chala gaya. I don't know what will be people's reaction when it comes out eventually, Gippy told Hindustan Times.

The Manje Bistre star said that even the trailer launch of one of his films had to be cancelled at the last moment. "We had been given time till March 19 to wrap up, but our crew was big, so we didn't take any risk and stopped work on March 15-16 itself. Our entire catalogue had been announced. Money had already been paid to artists, crores of rupees have been invested. Samajh nahi aa raha. Even if we consider that things will be normal in a couple of months, theatres are one place where there is a lot of rush of people. By when will people accept this and go to the theatres? They will be scared," he added.

