Gippy Grewal’s New Album 'The Main Man' Drops

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal is in news for his latest album The Main Man. Ahead of the full album’s release, a new chartbuster was unveiled. The complete music album was launched a few hours ago.

The track titled Ask Them is in collaboration with Karan Aujla. Karan has also penned the lyrics for the peppy song. Ask Them released on September 21 was earlier expected to drop on September 22.

Gippy shared a post on Instagram informing his followers about the song’s release. “Lao Ji #AskThem Ho Gaya Release Daso Kiven Laga Gana ?Full Song Link In Bio Watch & Share (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

The Punjabi number is already popular among fans and has got many hooked. The video and the music are high on powerful beats and have an intriguing vibe in the backdrop. Gippy’s style has got his audience impressed.

Gippy also shared a teaser ahead of the date to hype excitement among fans.

Here is a video of Gippy Grewal and Karan Aujla interacting in a live session for the Ask Them song.

Earlier, the music video of another song from The Main Man album titled ‘Ayen Kiven’, in collaboration with Amrit Maan, was released. This too was quite well received by Gippy’s many fans and followers.

The full album The Main Man has a duet song Sharaab crooned by Gippy and Gurlez Akhtar. Another duet with Shipra Goyal is called Tera Ala Jatt, Naam Jaat Da features Jass Manak and 2 seater is in collaboration with Afsana Khan.

Gippy Grewal is popular Punjabi singer who has delivered many hits. He has also had considerable success in Punjabi movies. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Lucknow Central. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film Warning. He also has a part to play in another film called Carry on Jatta 3.