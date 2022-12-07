Girija Prabhu Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Latest Pics in Modern Outfit

Popular Marathi actress Girija Prabhu remains quite active on her social media. She posts her pictures which often go viral on Instagram. The actress recently dropped a streak of snaps all dressed up in a modern outfit. Soon after the pictures were posted, they took the photo-sharing app by storm all over again and left the netizens mesmerised with her natural beauty and bewitching fashion sense.

While sharing her photo, she prefers to greet her Instagram family with a Hello🖐️. The actress wore a multi-coloured T-shirt, which she paired with black jeans. To level up her fashion game, she chooses to carry a sling purse which adds to her style quotient.

The actress prefers to keep her look natural and subtle. As soon as the actress shared her pictures on Instagram, several social media users flocked to the comment section to admire her beauty. One user wrote, “Hello cutie-pie (with a heart emoji). Another commented, “Wow cute pic (with heart eyes emojis)”. One user also wrote, “Always favourite (With heart and heart eyes emoji)”.

Girija Prabhu has many a time shared pictures flaunting her ethnic look. She always manages to impress her fans- be it with her looks or her acting skills.

Check out the photos here

Currently, Girja Prabhu is playing the character of Gauri in the popular Marathi television show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kaay Asta. With her exceptional onscreen performance, she has won the hearts of audiences. The actress is also known for shows such as Saint Nerry Marathi Medium (2018), Dad Cheers (2019) and Tuza Durava (2019).

Apart from acting, she is also known as a professional dancer and has appeared in the popular dance reality show Yuva Dancing Queen. The actress also plays the harmonium and often entertains fans by posting her reversal videos on her social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here