Girija Shankar on Playing Dhritarashtra at 28 in Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharat has doubled in popularity ever since it got retelact during theockdown. The show's talented ensemble cast have shared their stories about working on the show three decades ago. After Nitish Bharadwaj and Gufi Paintal, actor Girija Shankar who played Dhritarashtra talked about playing an old man at the age of 28.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I was definitely apprehensive when this role was offered to me because people knew very little about the importance of Dhritrashtra in Mahabharat. One day, everybody was sitting around a big table in the office and I told them ‘why don’t you give it to me.’ They said, ‘we only want you to play this role because this has something more than any other character’ and I trusted them.

"They said, ‘don’t worry, take this book’, on which the show was based. I started reading and after 4-5 days, I realized this is actually ‘the major character’ because Mahabharat begins with him and ends with him, everybody else comes later," he said.

The actor also said the hardest part of playing the character was to maintain the same look and posture for two years. He said that he had to train his eyes to look straight which had made him tired. He also said that he could only take little breaks.

