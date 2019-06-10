Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films

The veteran writer succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru on Monday.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films
Actor-filmmaker Girish Karnad passed away on Monday.
Loading...

Noted playwright, actor and filmmaker Girish Karnad is no more. The veteran writer succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru on Monday. Multiple organ failure is said to be the reason behind his death. A member of the Cubban Park police station, under whose jurisdiction the legendary actor lived confirmed, the news.

"Karnad died at home at around 8:30 a.m. due to age-related symptoms," an official in the Karnataka Chief Minister's office also told IANS.

Karnad, who was one of the eight Jnanapeeta Awardee of Karnataka and popular actor across all the Indian film industries, was 81-year-old.

He had played a major role in RK Narayan’s Malgudi Day’s which was directed by late Shankar Nag. His literary works - Hayavadana, Yayati, Tughlaq, etc are popular and is a part of curriculum in Karnataka and few other states too. Karnad’s contributions towards Kannada literature and theatre is immense and memorable.

Karnad was facing several issues with his health since last three years even though he played a key role in Tiger Zinda Hai. He played the chief of RAW in Salman Khan film.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram