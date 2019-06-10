Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films

Noted playwright, actor and filmmaker Girish Karnad is no more. The veteran writer succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru on Monday. Multiple organ failure is said to be the reason behind his death. A member of the Cubban Park police station, under whose jurisdiction the legendary actor lived confirmed, the news.

"Karnad died at home at around 8:30 a.m. due to age-related symptoms," an official in the Karnataka Chief Minister's office also told IANS.

Karnad, who was one of the eight Jnanapeeta Awardee of Karnataka and popular actor across all the Indian film industries, was 81-year-old.

He had played a major role in RK Narayan’s Malgudi Day’s which was directed by late Shankar Nag. His literary works - Hayavadana, Yayati, Tughlaq, etc are popular and is a part of curriculum in Karnataka and few other states too. Karnad’s contributions towards Kannada literature and theatre is immense and memorable.

Karnad was facing several issues with his health since last three years even though he played a key role in Tiger Zinda Hai. He played the chief of RAW in Salman Khan film.