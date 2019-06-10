Girish Karnad: Rare Pictures of the Iconic Film and Theatre Personality
Girish Karnad succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru, on Monday.
Noted Indian writer and actor Girish Karnad has died. He was 81. Karnad succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru.
Karnad was born in Matheran, Bombay (now Mumbai) in Maharashtra on 19 May, 1938. He rose to prominence with his coming of age of modern Indian playwriting in Kannada. Karnad is known for writing plays on contemporary issues using mythology. He is a recipient of the Jnanpith award, the highest literary honour in India. He was also conferred with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He is survived by his wife Saraswathi and son Raghu Karnad.
He is known for his plays in Kannada and has also acted in and directed several films. The plays of Karnad explored folklore, mythology and history and said to be a reflection of the struggles and challenges of contemporary life. His plays translated into English have received acclaim. He also made his acting debut in 1970 with Samskara and directorial debut in 1971 with Vamsha Vriksha.
Here take a look at some of his rare photos:
