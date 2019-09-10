Take the pledge to vote

Girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin Send Quirky Birthday Wishes to Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, who has films like Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Manmarziyaan to his credit, turned 47 on Tuesday.

September 10, 2019
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned 47 on Tuesday and received some of the quirkiest birthday messages from his friends, ex-wife and girlfriend. The Sacred Games director engaged in an Instagram banter with girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, who wished him with a funny reference to his age.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "You have lived 17,166 days. Keep going." Anurag posted an Instagram story in reply, saying, "Thank you. And since you have lived only 9,547 days, so don't even compete."

Shubhra, 26, was an associate at Anurag's now defunct production house Phantom Films. While Anurag was first photographed with Shubhra in 2015, it was only in a 2018 interview that he first admitted to being in a relationship. "I'm in a relationship after a long time. I don't believe it is anybody's business to know. Everyone needs to be in love at some stage or the other. I love the emotion of love. Even at 90, I'll be in love," he had said, as per India Today.

On his birthday, ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also found an innovative way to wish him. Using an artwork of a machine gun shooting flowers and butterflies in vibrant colours as a metaphor, she wrote, "Happy birthday AK-47. May you keep shooting wild and colourful films for very many years."

Anurag daughter Aaliyah also wished her father on Instagram. She shared a photo with her father and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Papa, love you so much." Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009, and then to Kalki from 2011 to 2015.

Actress Kubbra Sait also put up a picture with Anurag to wish him on his birthday.

He is currently working on the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, along with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibarkar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

