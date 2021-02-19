Girls Hostel 2 Review: The Series Does Away With Its Biggest Strength

Girls Hostel Season 2

Cast: Shristi Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa, Shreya Mehta

Director: Chaitanya Kumbhakonum

If you liked TVF content for its relatable humour and nostalgic charm, Girls Hostel season 2 will be a letdown. The lead heroines continue their feisty act from the previous outing, but overall the show lacks the punch of laughter evoking moments it had earlier.

The dental students are pitted against those pursuing medical field at the SVM College. Joe (Shristi Shrivastava) and Zahira's (Parul Gulati) enmity continues to provide some breather from the day-to-day shenanigans of college-going crowd. Ramya (Shreya Mehta) is still the enemy they all have in common. But as the story moves forward in time, the collective packaging of the show takes a serious blow.

The humour seems to be missing the point and the give-and-take between characters is barely of any interest. Even though grave issues of hostel life like security and eve-teasing are addressed, things tend to get a little too serious for the show's own good as we tend to see things from an earnest point of view. It'd have worked out well if one would not have come to expect some comic relief from a show such as this.

Overall, character sketches of those trying to lift this drab show may come off as interesting, but Girls Hostel 2 in totality is not. The actors are expressive but there is hardly any meat in the story for entertainment.

Rating: 1.5/5