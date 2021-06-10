Girl’s Performance On Hit Bhojpuri Track Goes Viral

Shilpi Raj is one of the most well-known singers in Bhojpuri cinema. Her songs are quite popular among the public and often her fans are seen swaying to her hits. Her song Piya Jaiha Jaan Kalkatiya, which was released earlier this year, is another popular number. The track, composed by Arya Sharma with lyrics by Vijay Chauhan, amassed more than 62 million views and over 3 lakh likes. Now, a content creator, clearly a Shilpi Raj fan, has performed on this song and her video is going viral.

Jyotika Paswan shared the video with her followers last week in which she could be seen dancing glamorously to the hit song on her terrace. She donned a peach-coloured saree that she paired with a beige coloured sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a chain and open hair. As she sways to the song, she keeps flaunting her midriff.

Jyotika’s Instagram Reel has become a favourite among her fans. It has garnered more than 18,000 likes and several comments. Besides her dance skills, her followers are loving her expressions in the footage. Many have dropped hearts, fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

The original song features Bhojpuri actress Rani which was directed by Paswan Pal.

Jyotika often keeps uploading such reels on the photo-sharing app in which she can be seen dancing on various tracks.

Meanwhile, the singer of this song is currently enjoying the success of her latest track Dugo Beer Manga Ke Pi Lehab which features star Khesari Lal Yadav and Zoya Khan. Khesari’s chemistry with Zoya is much appreciated. Within four hours of its release on Thursday, it received more than 1.6 million views and over 1 lakh likes on Angel Music’s official YouTube channel.

