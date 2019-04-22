Give Her a Break and Some Space: Kajol on Speculations Around Her Daughter Nysa

On speculations about her teen daughter Nysa Devgn joining Bollywood, actress Kajol has a straight answer: media and other people should give her some space.Talking about Nysa's career plans at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2019 in Mumbai on Saturday, Kajol said, "She (Nysa) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in Class 10 and she is preparing for her board exams."Power-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol often talk about how their kids have to suffer a lot due to their star status. Recently, during the promotion of his last film Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn said that since he and his wife are stars, he understands them being scrutinised. However, he says he finds it inappropriate when his kids have to go through the same level of judgement.Meanwhile, on being felicitated at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, Kajol said, "It means a lot. Whenever you get an award, you feel really happy. I am really thankful to the jury."On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela, which didn't do well at the box-office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, "As of now, there is absolutely nothing. So maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."