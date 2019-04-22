Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Give Her a Break and Some Space: Kajol on Speculations Around Her Daughter Nysa

Kajol has two children with husband Ajay Devgn—daughter Nysa and son Yug.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Give Her a Break and Some Space: Kajol on Speculations Around Her Daughter Nysa
Kajol with daughter Nysa Devgn. (Image: Instagram/Kajol)
Loading...
On speculations about her teen daughter Nysa Devgn joining Bollywood, actress Kajol has a straight answer: media and other people should give her some space.

Talking about Nysa's career plans at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2019 in Mumbai on Saturday, Kajol said, "She (Nysa) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in Class 10 and she is preparing for her board exams."

Power-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol often talk about how their kids have to suffer a lot due to their star status. Recently, during the promotion of his last film Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn said that since he and his wife are stars, he understands them being scrutinised. However, he says he finds it inappropriate when his kids have to go through the same level of judgement.

Meanwhile, on being felicitated at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, Kajol said, "It means a lot. Whenever you get an award, you feel really happy. I am really thankful to the jury."

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela, which didn't do well at the box-office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, "As of now, there is absolutely nothing. So maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram