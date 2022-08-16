'Give Your Hearts to Pets': Telugu Actress Ashu Reddy Drops Adorable Video of her Dog

Telugu actress Ashu Reddy, who is well-known for her debut film Chal Mohana Ranga, is often seen sharing glimpses of her life on social media. Be it enjoying a vacation or flaunting her keen fashion sense, Ashu has constantly grabbed the eyeballs of her fans. She also made an appearance on Big Boss Telegu Season 3. Recently, the actress revealed another unique characteristic of herself, which portrayed her as a fond animal lover.

On her official Instagram handle, Ashu dropped a short video that showed the actress petting her pet dog affectionately. Along with the clip, Ashu penned a short note which read, “My Bangaraju. Give your hearts to pets, they don’t break!” From the hashtags on the Instagram post, it was unveiled that the name of her pet canine was Raju.



The picture showed Ashu caressing her pet lovingly. It seemed that the actress had dressed her pet by making the animal wear a necklace, bangles, and forehead jewellery. Raju was seen giving kisses to its owner, by licking Ashu’s face while the actress smiled and made cute faces at the dog.

As the video progresses, Ashu picks up her pet canine in her arms before hugging and kissing the animal affectionately. She also dropped some stills of Raju in the video where the dog looked adorable.

Apart from being an active user of social media, Ashu Reddy also creates Dub Smash videos. She is often regarded as Junior Samantha. Although she was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telegu Season 3, she made headlines on her equation with Big Boss Telugu contestant Rahul Sipligunj.

However, on the occasion of Friendship Day on August 7, the actress shared a picture with Rahul on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Friendship Day”. No sooner than the picture was shared, fans flooded the comments with remarks on the two Big Boss contestant’s rumoured relationship.

