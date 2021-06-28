CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Giving it All to Acting': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Quits Studies for Bollywood Debut

Babil is supposed to play lead opposite Tripti Dimri in Netfix film Qala. He has recently announced a project with Piku director Shoojit Sircar as well.

Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil has shared on social media that he dropping out of his graduation course at University of Westminster to pursue acting.

Taking to social media, Babil wrote, “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic)."

first published:June 28, 2021, 08:56 IST