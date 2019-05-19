English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Glad He Didn't Interrupt My Snapchat': 'Terminator' Schwarzenegger Hit by Flying Kick at Sports Event
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, was chatting with fans at the Arnold Classic Africa, an event showcasing body-building and other sports, in Johannesburg when he was kicked from behind.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Johannesburg: A man struck Arnold Schwarzenegger with a flying kick at a sports event in South Africa on Saturday, though the actor and former California governor later reassured fans that they needn't worry about him.
Schwarzenegger, 71, was chatting with fans at the Arnold Classic Africa, an event showcasing body-building and other sports, in Johannesburg when he was kicked from behind.
"There is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot," the star of the "Terminator" films wrote on Twitter, thanking fans for their concern.
"I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."
A video of the incident posted by Schwarzenegger showed he was not felled by the kick.
The assailant was quickly restrained by a security guard.
Schwarzenegger, 71, was chatting with fans at the Arnold Classic Africa, an event showcasing body-building and other sports, in Johannesburg when he was kicked from behind.
"There is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot," the star of the "Terminator" films wrote on Twitter, thanking fans for their concern.
"I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."
A video of the incident posted by Schwarzenegger showed he was not felled by the kick.
The assailant was quickly restrained by a security guard.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leading From Front: IAF Chief Flies MiG-21 on Visit to AFS Sulur – Home Base to Tejas, Watch Video
- Updated TVS Apache RR 310 to be Launched this Month - Watch Video
- Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results