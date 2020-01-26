- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Glad People are Connecting With Innocence, Nostalgia of Love Aaj Kal's Shayad, Says Imtiaz Ali
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is thrilled with the response to the soundtrack of his upcoming film "Love Aaj Kal".
The soundtrack of "Love Aaj Kal" reunites Imtiaz, composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil, and celebrates different aspects of being in love. The first song from the film "Shayad', sung by Arijit Singh, has already crossed 25 million views in two days.
Talking about the response to the song, Imtiaz in a statement said, "I believe there is something magical in the world. It's not absolute, it can only be experienced, it's Shayad'. I'm glad that people are connecting with the innocence and nostalgia of this song."
"'Shayad' is an ode to young love. With 'Shayad' we tried to create a soundtrack that imbibes its timelessness," Pritam added.
"Love Aaj Kal" presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two love stories - one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi.
Featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the film is scheduled for release on February 14.
