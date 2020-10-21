Glad That People Are Still So Excited About Gopi and Kokila, Says Devoleena Bhattacharje

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is back on the small-screen with her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s second season said that she is excited about the new journey. In a new interview, she said that the break of three years didn’t let the audience forget them.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I'm glad that people are still so much excited about Gopi & Kokila. They are giving us the same love. We don't see any difference in the love they are pouring on us. The break hasn't let our audience forget us. They are our true pillar of support and I am just very excited about this new beginning.”

The actress will be reprising her role of Gopi bahu in the new season. She said, "It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it."

Along with Devoleena, actors Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim will also be reprising their roles of Kokila and Ahem in the season 2.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 also stars actors Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. The show launched on Monday (October 19) airs on Star Plus.