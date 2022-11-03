‘Glad You had Wonderful Experience’: PM Narendra Modi On Vishal's Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to actor Vishal’s tweet on the development of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The actor recently visited Varanasi with his family and had a surreal experience at the place. The actor-producer not only shared a video on his social media platform but also penned a small note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising him for the development of the city and the transformation done by the government under his guidance.

Replying to the actor’s message PM Modi expressed, “Glad that you had a wonderful experience in Kashi.”

Glad that you had a wonderful experience in Kashi. https://t.co/e74hLfeMj1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

Notably, Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi since he joined the office in 2014.

On Monday, Vishal tweeted, “Dear Modi Ji, I visited Kasi, Had a wonderful Darshan/Pooja and touched the holy water of the Ganga River. God bless you, for the transformation you have done to the Temple by renovating and making it look even more wonderful and easy for anyone to visit Kasi, Hats off, salute you.” He also tagged PM Modi in the tweet.

Dear Modiji, I visited #Kasi, Had a wonderful Darshan/Pooja & touched #HolyWater of #GangaRiver. God bless U for the transformation U hav done to the #Temple by renovating & making it look even more wonderful & easy for anyone to visit #Kasi, Hats off, Salute U@narendramodi — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 31, 2022



Vishal has also shared a video on Instagram of his visit to the city. The Instagram reel opens devotes singing as they walk on the lane where Vishal and his family are enjoying their morning tea in khulad at 5 am. The Pandiya Naadu actor can be seen surrounded by police for security. After a few frames, they can be seen walking on small lanes of the city, a few seconds later the camera panned towards the actor and his wife walking and enjoying their time in the city.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

He aptly penned the caption of the post, “Drinking Tea, in the streets of Banaras, at 5 in the Morning with Sunynee, Nanda and Family. A spiritual trip to Kasi, Surreal moments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal (@actorvishalofficial)



Meanwhile, on the work front, there is a report making rounds that Vishal is in talks to play a pivotal role in Thalapathy Vijay’s gangster film. According to the grapevine, Vishal has been approached to play a negative role, which was originally written for actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lokesh Kanagaraj S directorial film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here