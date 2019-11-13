Take the pledge to vote

Gladiator Actor Russell Crowe's Property Scorched by Australian Bushfires

Bushfires raging across Australia’s east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe.

Gladiator Actor Russell Crowe's Property Scorched by Australian Bushfires
Bushfires raging across Australia’s east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old posted a video and pictures on his Twitter feed of a helicopter water-bombing smoke-filled trees near a fence and driveway, commenting “Top shot son!”

Crowe had earlier confirmed that he was not in Australia and that his family was safe with friends.

Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia’s hot summers, but the blazes have arrived earlier this year, spurred by dry conditions after three years of drought, and have already claimed three lives.

In a post showing burned ground and charred objects at his property in northeast New South Wales state, Crowe said: “lost a couple of buildings, but overall very lucky so far. Chapel roof scorched.”

He thanked those on the ground and said no livestock or horses had died.

“Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!”, the actor tweeted.

