Gladiator Actor Russell Crowe's Property Scorched by Australian Bushfires
Bushfires raging across Australia’s east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old posted a video and pictures on his Twitter feed of a helicopter water-bombing smoke-filled trees near a fence and driveway, commenting “Top shot son!”
Top shot son ! pic.twitter.com/aVfI7z1szF— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 13, 2019
November 13, 2019
Crowe had earlier confirmed that he was not in Australia and that his family was safe with friends.
I'm not in Australia.My family are safe, billeted with friends.Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley. pic.twitter.com/EsLKtDQM51— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019
Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia’s hot summers, but the blazes have arrived earlier this year, spurred by dry conditions after three years of drought, and have already claimed three lives.
In a post showing burned ground and charred objects at his property in northeast New South Wales state, Crowe said: “lost a couple of buildings, but overall very lucky so far. Chapel roof scorched.”
He thanked those on the ground and said no livestock or horses had died.
“Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!”, the actor tweeted.
Lost a couple of buildings , but overall very lucky so far.Chapel roof scorched.Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground. Some fires still burning and we are out of water.No livestock deaths to date.Horses ok.Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast! pic.twitter.com/kaKJ351MXC— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019
