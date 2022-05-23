Glamour Personified: Bhojpuri Star Shweta Mahara's Latest Pictures Set Insta On Fire

Bhojpuri star Shweta Mahara doesn’t need a special occasion to keep us hooked on her Instagram posts. Shweta’s striking fashion and makeup have made her strike a chord with the audience. On May 21, she shared a series of pictures in a crop top with digital prints. Shweta looks uber cool in this crop top.

Fans, needless to say, swooned over Shweta’s gorgeous look. They dropped a lot of fire and heart emoticons, praising her. Many also wrote that she looked beautiful in this attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Mahara GDD (@shweta_mahara_gdd)

Besides her breathtaking pictures, Shweta also steals the limelight for her music videos. Recently, she was seen in the Haryanvi song Duja Biyah alongside Ankur Sharma. This song had vocals by Vikas Kumar and Renuka Panwar. Tr Music (Tarun Panchal) has composed music for this song, while Ankur penned the lyrics. Duja Biyah has garnered more than 10 lakh views since its release.

Shweta was also seen in the Bhojpuri song Amma Ji Deyadin Bhayil Baadi, which was sung by Shivani Singh. Chandan Yadav penned lyrics for Amma Ji Deyadin Bhayil Baadi, and the song was composed by JP Tiwari. Goldie Jaiswal & Boby Jackson handled the choreography brilliantly.

Next, Shweta will be seen in the film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. Directed by Ananjay Raghuraj, Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey and Anara Gupta comprise the star cast of this film. The release date and other details of Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai are yet to be revealed.

Shweta’s fans are excited to see her in a film after the TV series Tuition Teacher. Her character as a tuition teacher was loved the most in this series. The tuition teacher narrates the story of Rohan who likes Ridhhi. Rohan joins Ridhhi’s tuition classes to get closer to her. In the meantime, Ridhhi’s tuition teacher ends up falling in love with Rohan.

