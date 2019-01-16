English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Glass Movie Review: M Night Shyamalan Film is Too Contrived to be Taken Seriously
Despite suspense and tension built into this dramatic thriller, there is something seriously missing in M Night Shyamalan's latest oeuvre 'Glass'.
Despite suspense and tension built into this dramatic thriller, there is something seriously missing in M Night Shyamalan's latest oeuvre 'Glass'.
Loading...
Glass
Director: M Night Shyamalan
Cast: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlaye Woodard
Despite suspense and tension built into this dramatic thriller, there is something seriously missing in M. Night Shyamalan's latest oeuvre Glass, and that something is the power-of-convincing.
Only if you are a fan of Shyamalan's work would you realise that this pop-culture-psychological drama Glass, is an unexpected sequel to his two films -- the psychological-horror thriller Split and the glacial comic-book art film "Unbreakable".
The narrative of this film is complex and layered, which could lead to a multifaceted philosophical reckoning or at least some sort of a fascinating ideological debate. But unfortunately, the film is presented in such a rushed and haphazard fashion, that it misfires from all angles, never gaining any cerebral tractions.
For those not initiated into Shyamalan's universe, this film is named after the character Samuel L Jackson originated in Unbreakable -- the brittle-boned Elijah Price, aka Mr Glass who contended that comic books were not disposable fantasies for adolescents but "an ancient way of passing on history".
Now, years later he is confined to his wheelchair in a psychiatric hospital where he has been imprisoned and heavily sedated. But it is only near the mid-point that Mr. Glass makes his presence felt.
The narrative begins on the trajectory set in Split where Kevin (James McAvoy), a psychopath with multiple distinct personalities, collectively known as The Horde, is on a killing spree. One of his personalities that encourages him to kill, is The Beast.
David Dunn (Bruce Willis) the Security Guard in Unbreakable is now a wanted-vigilante, who is assisted by his son Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark). He is methodically tracking the serial killer, who happens to be The Beast.
But soon, before things go out of control, the police capture The Beast and David and take them to the psychiatric hospital where Price has been imprisoned. Here the three of them are subjects of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) a shrink specialising in patients who believe they are superheroes. How she convinces the trio that their feats all have rational explanations, forms the crux of the tale.
The film reflects on human nature, the struggle between good and evil, all of it coated with that supernatural tone so specific to Shyamalan.
On the performance front, the three actors perfectly camouflaged in their characters give a feeling of deja vu, but nevertheless, as usual James McAvoy steals the show with his astonishing chameleon-like performance.
While Sarah Paulson is staid as Dr Staple, Anya Taylor-Joy is wasted as Casey Cooke, a survivor of the Beast's abuse.
Overall, the film is too contrived to be taken seriously and seems like an unfinished product.
Rating: 1.5/5
Follow @news18movies for more
Director: M Night Shyamalan
Cast: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlaye Woodard
Despite suspense and tension built into this dramatic thriller, there is something seriously missing in M. Night Shyamalan's latest oeuvre Glass, and that something is the power-of-convincing.
Only if you are a fan of Shyamalan's work would you realise that this pop-culture-psychological drama Glass, is an unexpected sequel to his two films -- the psychological-horror thriller Split and the glacial comic-book art film "Unbreakable".
The narrative of this film is complex and layered, which could lead to a multifaceted philosophical reckoning or at least some sort of a fascinating ideological debate. But unfortunately, the film is presented in such a rushed and haphazard fashion, that it misfires from all angles, never gaining any cerebral tractions.
For those not initiated into Shyamalan's universe, this film is named after the character Samuel L Jackson originated in Unbreakable -- the brittle-boned Elijah Price, aka Mr Glass who contended that comic books were not disposable fantasies for adolescents but "an ancient way of passing on history".
Now, years later he is confined to his wheelchair in a psychiatric hospital where he has been imprisoned and heavily sedated. But it is only near the mid-point that Mr. Glass makes his presence felt.
The narrative begins on the trajectory set in Split where Kevin (James McAvoy), a psychopath with multiple distinct personalities, collectively known as The Horde, is on a killing spree. One of his personalities that encourages him to kill, is The Beast.
David Dunn (Bruce Willis) the Security Guard in Unbreakable is now a wanted-vigilante, who is assisted by his son Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark). He is methodically tracking the serial killer, who happens to be The Beast.
But soon, before things go out of control, the police capture The Beast and David and take them to the psychiatric hospital where Price has been imprisoned. Here the three of them are subjects of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) a shrink specialising in patients who believe they are superheroes. How she convinces the trio that their feats all have rational explanations, forms the crux of the tale.
The film reflects on human nature, the struggle between good and evil, all of it coated with that supernatural tone so specific to Shyamalan.
On the performance front, the three actors perfectly camouflaged in their characters give a feeling of deja vu, but nevertheless, as usual James McAvoy steals the show with his astonishing chameleon-like performance.
While Sarah Paulson is staid as Dr Staple, Anya Taylor-Joy is wasted as Casey Cooke, a survivor of the Beast's abuse.
Overall, the film is too contrived to be taken seriously and seems like an unfinished product.
Rating: 1.5/5
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG More Dangerous Than Drugs: J&K Students Association Demands Government Ban of Game
- Sadhguru Buys Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition Worth Rs 21.42 Lakh, His 2nd Superbike
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results