Glee Cast Comes Together At Lake Piru To Pay Respect To Naya Rivera, See Pic

Actress Naya Rivera's body was found at Lake Piru, California six days after she went missing on July 8, her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone in a poonton boat rented by the actress. The Ventura County Sheriff’s office had presumed that the actress had drowned and it was confirmed as her body was recovered after an extensive search.

Sheriff Bill Ayub, in a statement said that Naya and Josey were caught in strong riptides and as a last act of bravery, the actress saved her son by using her last bit of energy to push him up on the boat before disappearing in the lake.

Now, a picture has surfaced from Lake Piru, where her cast-mates from the popular show Glee gathered to pay their respects to Naya. She had rose to fame playing Santana Lopez on the show.

Twitter users are claiming that the group consists of actress Heather Morris, who played Naya's love interest in the show and had volunteered in the search operation. Others, Twitter claims, are Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale who were pictured holding hands in front of the lake. It is even more heartbreaking as exactly seven years ago, Corey Monteith, the lead actor from the show passed away after an overdose from a lethal combination of alcohol and heroin. The show was still on air when Corey passed away.

Take a look at the picture below:

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Naya's heartbreaking rendition of "If I Die Young" from an episode of Glee, where she was paying a tribute to Corey and his character Finn Hudson, is going viral due to its lyrics. Naya had sung, "If I die young... sink me in the river."

Take a look below:

Naya Rivera video trailer on Glee crowded on social media because of the song she sang. " If i die young bury me in satin lay me down on a bed of roses Sink me in the river at dawn Send me away with the words of a long song' #RIPNayaRivera #RestInPeaceNaya 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/QceBsDZ640 — Demi Lovato (@theddlovat0) July 14, 2020

Hollywood stars including her Glee cast-mates took to Instagram to share their memories of the late actress. This included Viola Davis, Ashley Benson, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, Bebe Rexa, Adam Lambert, Chris Colfer among others.

Naya is the third person from the cast to pass away young. Apart from Corey, actor Mak Salling, who had dated Rivera, died by suicide at the age of 35, two weeks before he was about to be sentenced for receiving and possessing child pornography.