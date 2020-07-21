Glee To Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Top Musical TV Shows To Enjoy During the Quarantine

We recommend you some of the most critically acclaimed musical TV shows where you will find music, dance, drama, comedy, all rolled in one.

Take a look at the list of musicals to watch during the lockdown:

Glee

This multiple Golden Globes and Emmy winning series about the William McKinley High School "Glee Club," started by an optimistic high-school teacher who brings together a bunch of misfits navigating their lives as young adults and a hidden passion for pitch perfect tunes. The show deals with real-life issues including gender, sexuality, race, disability, among others.

Smash

Starring Oscar-winning Anjelica Huston, Emmy winner Debra Messing, along with a large ensemble cast including Christian Borle, Jack Davenport, Katherine McPhee, Leslie Odom Jr. among others, Smash was a short-lived yet glorious musical show. It told the story of a couple of Broadway veterans in New York, who want to create a hit show based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Fosse/Verdon

Based on the personal and professional relationships of Broadway legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, this critically acclaimed mini-series stars award winning performances by Michelle Williams (Emmy and Golden Globes) and Sam Rockwell (Emmy nomination, Screen Actors Guild Award).

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is an American romantic musical comedy-drama television series spanning four seasons of musical excellence. It stars Rachel Bloom (also the creator) in an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning lead role, along with Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, among others.

The show tells the story of Rebecca Bunch, a successful young woman, who impulsively gives up her life in New York and moves to California in order to find love and happiness.

Soundtrack

This Netflix original series has been created by Smash showrunner Joshua Safran. It stars Jenna Dewan, Paul James, Callie Hernandez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jahmil French, Megan Ferguson, Isaiah Givens, Madeleine Stowe and Campbell Scott in lead roles. Soundtracks takes a look at the love stories connecting a diverse group of artists trying to make it in Los Angeles and how their passion brings them together.

The show features amazing performances by the talented cast and was critically acclaimed. However, it was cancelled after one season.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

The newest show in the list and still on air, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is an interesting musical television show that tells the story of computer coder Zoey Clarke, who after a mysterious incident, magically begins to hear people's innermost wants and desires through popular songs. Each episode features multiple song-and-dance numbers that develop the storyline.