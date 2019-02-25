Glenn Close Is the Most Nominated Living Actor to Have Never Won an Oscar

#glennclose is so versatile but yet the #academy doesn’t seem to like her, she deserves the same recognition as some of best actresses ever — CindyJy303 (@CindyJy303) February 25, 2019

To the Academy- Really???? This woman gave a performance of a lifetime and again you slight her. How sad. #glennclose pic.twitter.com/QCqfPcF1f0 — smh (@shakemyhead___) February 25, 2019

At Sunday's Oscar ceremony, Olivia Colman took home the Best Actress award for The Favourite, making veteran actress Glenn Close the most nominated living actor to not take home an Oscar. She has been nominated seven times, including for this year's The Wife, but continues to be Oscar-less, retaining her less-than-enviable title of most nominated living actor, male or female, without a statuette.Close, 71, had been the best actress favourite for much of awards season, but it was Olivia who clinched the win at Sunday night’s ceremony. “Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long,” Colman said in her acceptance speech. “This isn’t how I wanted it to be.”Colman's sentiment is shared by many social media who vented their frustration on why the critically acclaimed actress has yet to take home a gold statue.Coming in close behind Glenn is Amy Adams with six recognitions, and a handful of actors tied with four, including Annette Bening, Michelle Williams, and Bradley Cooper.In her 45-year career, from her first feature film The World According to Garp (1982) to her most well-known role as crazed stalker Alex Forrest in 1987's Fatal Attraction, the actress has never won an Oscar. Cruella de Ville in 101 Dalmatians (1996) is another memorable role of Glenn, for which she won a Golden Globe nomination.She won a Golden Globe in January for her role in The Wife. In her emotional speech at the time, Glenn, who seemed surprised by her achievement, said, “It will have been 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life.”Close has three Golden Globes, three Emmys, and three Tony. In fact, if she had won the Oscar for Best Actress at this year's ceremony (beating out Yalitza Aparicio, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy), she'd have become the 25th member of Hollywood's elite Triple Crown winners.Triple Crowners have all won a Tony, Emmy, and Oscar—a tough feat in acting—and recipients include Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, Viola Davis, and Rita Moreno.