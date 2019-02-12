English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Glimpses Of Kesri Hit the Internet, Oscars Snub Four Award Categories from Telecast
Josh Brolin celebrates his 51 st birthday, Katrina Kaif takes a funny stance on the celebrity wedding season and KGF: Chapter 2 makers approach Sanjay Dutt for the sequel.
Josh Brolin celebrates his 51 st birthday, Katrina Kaif takes a funny stance on the celebrity wedding season and KGF: Chapter 2 makers approach Sanjay Dutt for the sequel.
A minute long teaser of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Kesri released in two parts today. No glimpse of Akshay, still the clip managed to get the cyberspace celebrating the actor’s upcoming film. In this attention economy, actress Katrina Kaif, too, managed to get some love from her fans. She hinted that she doesn’t want to be left behind in the race to find the perfect husband, for her perfect wedding.
Speaking of weddings, a marriage between Kannada cinema and Bollywood is being attempted by the makers of KGF, who want Sanjay Dutt to be in KGF: Chapter 2. They have approached the Bhoomi actor to play a villain, based in Mumbai, in the sequel. Meanwhile super-villain Thanos, Josh Brolin, celebrated his birthday today.
In not so celebratory news, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided not to air the presentation of Oscar awards in four categories, and give them during the commercials. Read on for more entertainment and lifestyle news around the world.
Makers of Akshay Kumar’s Kesri released the teaser of the film on YouTube today, and excitement around the movie is building up among fans. Some even went so far as to claim that the upcoming film will change the face of Indian cinema. Let’s wait till the trailer at least.
In a video that was circulating today, Katrina Kaif made everyone crack up with the idea that she is going to be left behind, while her contemporaries get married off, one after the other. She said this in an interview with Jitesh Pillai for Famously Filmfare.
The makers of the hit film KGF: Chapter 1 want to rope in Sanjay Dutt for the sequel. They want the popular Bollywood actor to essay the role of a villain in the next film starring Yash. If Dutt were to agree for the part, it will be his first ever South Indian film.
Josh Brolin celebrated his 51st birthday today. The actor is currently the most sought after super-villian since he defeated the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War. However, Avengers: Infinity War is not the first time that Thanos made an appearance in the Marvel universe.
In a first, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to present Oscars in four major categories during the commercial break, that is, they will not be aired on TV. The categories include Cinematography, Film Editing, Live-Action Short Film and Make-Up and Hairstyling. Famed writer-director Guillermo del Toro expressed his concern with the decision.
