LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

#GlimpsesOfKesari: Akshay Kumar Fans Stunned by New Teaser, Call it 'Insanely Awesome'

The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has been released in two parts. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
#GlimpsesOfKesari: Akshay Kumar Fans Stunned by New Teaser, Call it 'Insanely Awesome'
The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has been released in two parts. Watch here.
Loading...
The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari is out in two parts. Based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, the trailer of the film will be unveiled on March 21.

Sharing the first part of the teaser on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpseaOfKesari."



The second part of the teaser was released a few hours later:




The teaser is getting positive reactions from fans. While one of them wrote, "#kesari gonna rule & will rewrite history of Indian Cinema." several others expressed their excitement about the film.










Before sharing the teaser of the film, Akshay treated his fans to two new posters of the film. For one of the posters, he wrote, "Unraveling the pages of history to the bravest battle ever fought. GlimpsesOfKesari from tomorrow, are you ready?" another he captioned as, "Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari."

Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Houseful 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram