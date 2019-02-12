English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#GlimpsesOfKesari: Akshay Kumar Fans Stunned by New Teaser, Call it 'Insanely Awesome'
The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has been released in two parts. Watch here.
The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has been released in two parts. Watch here.
Loading...
The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari is out in two parts. Based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, the trailer of the film will be unveiled on March 21.
Sharing the first part of the teaser on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpseaOfKesari."
The second part of the teaser was released a few hours later:
The teaser is getting positive reactions from fans. While one of them wrote, "#kesari gonna rule & will rewrite history of Indian Cinema." several others expressed their excitement about the film.
Before sharing the teaser of the film, Akshay treated his fans to two new posters of the film. For one of the posters, he wrote, "Unraveling the pages of history to the bravest battle ever fought. GlimpsesOfKesari from tomorrow, are you ready?" another he captioned as, "Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari."
Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.
Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Houseful 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sharing the first part of the teaser on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpseaOfKesari."
The second part of the teaser was released a few hours later:
This is the bravest battle ever fought! Presenting the second one from the #GlimpsesOfKesari. #KesariTrailer21Feb https://t.co/JIuoDXYv4y @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 12, 2019
The teaser is getting positive reactions from fans. While one of them wrote, "#kesari gonna rule & will rewrite history of Indian Cinema." several others expressed their excitement about the film.
This is gonna be one of the biggest films of 2019. Mass, Class, across ALL audiences. WOWED by this glimpse #Kesari @akshaykumar https://t.co/SI2oOTjOb7— Milap (@zmilap) February 12, 2019
This is insanely awesome!!— ᴬᵖᵖʸᴷᵉˢᵃʳᶦ (@KhiladisArpita) February 12, 2019
The intensity in @akshaykumar's eyes defines the epicness of #Kesari.
This film will re-write the history of Indian Cinema. #GlimpsesOfKesari pic.twitter.com/j07cKQ3Kea
#kesari gonna rule & will rewrite history of Indian Cinema. #GlimpsesOfKesari #KesariTrailer21Feb— ᴬᵖᵖʸᴷᵉˢᵃʳᶦ (@KhiladisArpita) February 12, 2019
Before sharing the teaser of the film, Akshay treated his fans to two new posters of the film. For one of the posters, he wrote, "Unraveling the pages of history to the bravest battle ever fought. GlimpsesOfKesari from tomorrow, are you ready?" another he captioned as, "Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari."
Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.
Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Houseful 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results