Global Citizen Live: Coldplay Performs New Track My Universe, BTS Enthralls with Permission to Dance

International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, has organised a 24-hour across the globe live event to raise awareness on variety of issues like poverty, climate change and others.

Over 60 artists are participating in The Global Citizen festival in cities including Mumbai, New York, London and Seoul. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, while millions are likely to tune in to the broadcast. The event kicked off on Saturday in Paris, where Elton John performed in front of the Eiffel Tower. He took to the stage following a pre-recorded performance by the K-pop band BTS.

BTS performed their hit songs Permission to Dance and Butter and welcomed masked back-up dancers to share the stage with them. The show, believed to be one of the biggest-ever international charity events, was organised by Global Citizen - a charity working to end extreme poverty by 2030.

.@BTS_twt opened Global Citizen Live with a performance from Namdaemun (Sungnyemun Gate), a historical landmark in Seoul, South Korea! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/429tkD7qMm— BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) September 25, 2021

Coldplay also took the stage in New York to perform their newest song My Universe. The collaborators in the song, BTS, were shown in holograms on a screen behind the band. Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also performed some hits with Coldplay live on the stage. Billie also called for support on climate change policies.

COLDPLAY X BTS at Global Citizen Live Concert - 'My Universe' - #GlobalCitizenLive pic.twitter.com/C0WP3GecgW — BIGHIT INFO (@BIGHIT_INFO) September 26, 2021

Other performers included Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert among many others.

The list of artists who are donating their time and talent to support the Global Citizen Live campaign in Mumbai includes Anil Kapoor (Hosting from Mumbai, India), with appearances by Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here