Global Citizen Live Concert to Feature International Artists, Here's How You Can Stream It

Following the UNGA meet, international celebrities and artists will gather at the massive Global Citizen Live concert which will take place across six continents for 24 hours this Saturday. After a year of lockdown that did not see much of public gatheringsdue the coronavirus lockdown, the upcoming event will see some of the most famous artists like Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Metallica, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Camila Cabello, Måneskin, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, and Jennifer Lopez, among many others.

Global Citizen describes the event as part of their campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World, which focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning and education for all, protecting the planet against climate crisis and advancing equity for all.

When and where to watch:

If you are excited to see this global entertainment concert, you can tune in to Apple Music, Apple TV, Global Citizen.com, Time.com, or visit the Twitter and YouTube handles of Global Citizen at 10.30pm IST on Saturday. The event will begin at 10.30pm IST and since it will go on for 24hours, you can keep coming back to the social media handles to check when your artists will perform.

The event will also feature The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan appearing on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City to address the importance of global vaccine equality. Prince Harry has spoken on the importance of delivering vaccines to the poorest countries in the world during the Global Citizen’s Vax Live show earlier this year.

This list of artists to perform in Mumbai will include Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi who shall perform LIVE along with appearances by Madhuri Dixit & Varun Dhawan, who have also come on board to support the Global Citizen Live campaign, among others. The Mumbai leg will be hosted by Anil Kapoor from the Gateway of India. Joining him will be Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha.

A special 2 hour feed of Indian artistes will be telecast from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm on 26th September on ZEE TV, ZEE TV HD, &Pictures HD, &TVHD. Other artists like Brazilian rapper Owera (Kunumi MC) from the Guarani Nation will be representing the Indigeneous Latin American community facing the threat of climate crisis, during the live concert.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here