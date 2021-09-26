Global Citizen Live: Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor Appeal to 'Defend the Planet'

The International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, held its annual festival titled ‘Global Citizen Live’ on September 26. A 24-hour grand event, Global Citizen Live saw many artists to call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty to take action on climate change, famine, and advance vaccine equity.

During the Indian segment on Global Citizen Live, we saw many prominent names of the Hindi film industry, who urged netizens to take action to fight against the climate crises. Many artists also urged people to get vaccinated to fight the Covid-19 crisis. Anil Kapoor was the host of the show, who introduced the artists performing on the segment.

The Indian segment began with Tanishq Bagchi and his team who sang his hits songs including Raatan Lambiyaan and Badri Ki Dulhania. Badshah performed his hit songs Mercy, Genda Phool and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. He also brought out singer Aastha Gill to perform with him. Singer and composer Amit Trivedi was the mid-event act, with his team performing some of his most popular songs including Love You Zindagi. The Grand finale performance was by Ajay Atul. The duo started with a tribute to Lord Ganesha and sang, ‘Deva Shri Ganesha’ from Agneepath. They ended their set with Zingat from Sairaat.

The event started with speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about helping the poorest people, with the help of banking, housing and health sectors. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Adita Thackeray also gave a speech at the event. Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh were among the first celebrities to give speeches at the event. They talked about issues like poverty, vaccination and climate change.

Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev gave an impassioned speech about defending the planet from climate change. He said, “This is the first time in the history of humanity that we have to talk about protecting the planet. Our generation has taken the largest bite out of this planet. Whatever we do for the environment and the ecology today, is neither a great service or a great achievement. It is just a matter of survival. It is not the planet that is in peril, it is our lives. We are in this exploitative mode, not by choice, but out of compulsiveness. The only solution for this is consciousness. The only way is to turn inwards, as this destruction of the planet is happening in search of human well-being. We need to realise, human experience is entirely caused from within. Ecology and human consciousness cannot be separated. None of this would be necessary if human beings understood that whether we like it or not, we are reverberating as a part of this existence. This is the understanding and experience that we want to bring to humanity. We want to bring large-scale awareness among the electric, across the democracies of the world about the most important issues of soil, water and climate change. We want to highlight the solutions and make ecological and environmental issues as election issues. As a part of this, we are working towards a global target of planting one trillion trees. We are coming together to create a conscious planet. We want every human heart to beat for this. We want every human hand, to participate in this. This is going to happen only when humanity starts thinking and working together. Let us make it happen."

Janhvi Kapoor listed out the ways human beings can help fight climate change. She said, “This evening gives me immense hope. Hope, that if we work together, we can script a new story for our planet. A story in which human beings don’t pose a threat to planet earth. The primary cause of climate change is humans, so the solutions lie in our hands too. You may wonder how a global crisis can be solved through your efforts. But the truth is, even the smallest efforts, like using public transport or carpooling, or carrying along your own shopping bags, or planting a tree, will make a huge effort over the years. Because all stories deserve a happy ending, shouldn’t ours too?"

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan talked about fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and rising from its devastating impact. “The pandemic of Covid-19 has been a nightmare for all of humanity. Besides wrecking and grounding the ship of our growth, we have also been subjected to the trauma of a new kind of culture shock. A tremor and panic in which the mess is scattered randomly in every direction. The medical fraternity is risking their lives to save as many lives as they can. Some are trying to impose and administer order. Some are falling into faith, some are simply wilting under the strain and giving up their lives. Death, was once again at the doorstep. How am I dying? What am I dying for? Is this what life is all about? An injury, a virus, pain and death? No, not at all. Life is not about an injury, life is not an accident. It is not a battle against a virus, life is not a funeral service. Life is about holding hands and rising. And so I say to all, hold my hand and let us rise together," he said.

Arjun Kapoor recounted his own Covid-19 experience, urging people to get vaccinated. “Last year at this time, I was diagnosed with Covid-19. As soon as I heard the news, I was confused and upset. It took me 6-8 hours before I could muster the courage to speak to the doctors. Emotionally, the recuperating process was something that I had never experienced before, as nobody knew what to expect. We still don’t know for sure, the long-term effects of the virus. All we know is that Covid-19 is still very much around. In such an unpredictable scenario, there is just one way with which we can fight the virus. And that is vaccination for each and every person on this planet. The virus doesn’t discriminate, so why should we?"

Sara Ali Khan also chose the cause of vaccination and appealed to people to educate the ones who are hesitant. She said, “With all the pain and hardships the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on the whole world, the truth is, it has gotten us together for a common cause. This pandemic has shown us that no matter where you come from, we are all susceptible to these tough times. We must, therefore, fight this virus together. Thanks to our scientist, we have a weapon to fight it, the vaccine. I know that there are still amongst us, people who have concerns about the vaccine and are fearful of taking it. But I strongly believe, it is our duty to educate and guide everyone. Whether it is through your social media platforms or in-person conversations, take an active initiative, to talk about the benefits and necessities of this vaccine. Because only then, can we being to rebuild, reset and rejuvenate."

Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations ambassador and climate warrior gave a strong speech urging for large economies to pay their due to help poor countries fight climate change. “It is apparent, that what will happen in the future, depends on the actions we take today. The larger issue is that the countries most affected are the world’s poorest. And this is not for poor countries to solve, but they continue to live with the most consequences. It is just not fair. For developing countries like my home country India, with large vulnerable populations, the challenge is immense. For India, a rise of 3 degrees or more in global temperature by the end of the century, will severely compromise lives and livelihoods, as sea levels rise, crop yields fall, infrastructures damage and other challenges emerge. This was evident in 2020, as floods and cyclones left the highest number of deaths in India, globally, as part of climate change-triggered events. While we were still contending with the devastating events of Covid-19. The frequency and intensity of such disasters is clearly increasing, with catastrophic results for millions of our people. So, we take this moment to call on the G20 to keep their promise to provide an additional 100 billion dollars, annually, to help the poorest countries confronting climate change. Without these funds, our countries will be left helpless. Only a few countries are paying their fare-share and many large economies such as USA, UK, Japan, France fall-short. Please world leaders, let’s lead the world to a better place for all," she said.

Before ending the Indian segment and announcing Ajay-Atul’s act Anil Kapoor said, “This evening, we dream of a future where no one has to sleep hungry. We need the world’s billionaires and the G7 economies to immediately provide the 6 billion dollars needed urgently needed to ensure millions of meals on the brink of starvation.

Meanwhile, the event also saw performances by Global artists including Coldplay, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello. Priyanka Chopra also gave a speech at the event.

