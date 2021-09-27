Global Citizen Live: Sara Ali Khan Attends in a Lovely Saree, Impresses Fans

Global Citizen Live, held in Mumbai on Sunday was a star-studded affair. The 24-hour festival saw some of the most noted personalities including leaders, philanthropists, corporations turn up. In addition to a heady night of celebrations, the September 26 event was one that supports a worthy cause. Highly anticipated stellar performances by eminent artists and actors took place at the Gateway of India. Sara Ali Khan was among the many celebrities who performed at the event to highlight issues plaguing the planet. The actress shared some of the most stunning photos, dressed in a saree that came with a twist. She wore a bright pink and yellow hued saree which was decked in a pretty print. Leaving her locks in open waves, Sara opted for matching bangles, a bindi and chunky jhumkas.

Fans and followers praised Sara for opting to wear a saree at a global event. Known for her humble and polite behaviour, the actress gained admiration of many people for staying connected to her Indian roots and representing the culture even on international platforms.

Global Citizen concert aims to raise funds all over the world to end global hunger, raise awareness around climate change and global warming and vaccinate the world against COVID-19. Amit Trivedi, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan were some of the artists who gave live performances during the event. Anil Kapoor took over the stage for host duties. Other personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, among others also devoted time to support the Global Citizen Live campaign.

Meanwhile, Sara is all set to star in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re in dual roles. She will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Reportedly, Sara will join the cast of Vicky Kaushal’s mythological based superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar.

