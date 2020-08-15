GlobalPrayersForSSR Trends on Twitter as Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Call for 24-hour Prayer Meet

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, requested people to come together and collectively pray for the late actor on Independence Day. Shweta took to Instagram on Friday and informed everyone about the "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation".

Sushant's fans have come out in support to the actor's family making #GlobalPrayersForSSR the top trend on micro-blogging site with over 110K tweets.

Shweta had shared the details of the same on her Instagram account, requesting people to hold a collective minute of silence and prayer on Independence Day. She wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai (brother) and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus” Check out her post here:

She also urged people to post their pic with folded hands and join the campaign. On Saturday, she shared a video of the family holding a prayer meet for the actor at the Patna residence after his demise. In the video, Sushant's father can be seen sitting on a chair beside the actor's portrait as other family members chant prayers for him.

Meanwhile, Several Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zareen Khan have also joined Sushant's family members in their campaign seeking a CBI probe into the actor's untimely demise.