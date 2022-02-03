Gnanam Balasubramanian To Return on TV After a Decade With This Serial

A prominent Tamil television actor of the 1990s is making a comeback to the small screen after a decade. The TV diva had carved a niche for herself, working in over 20 Tamil television serials. We are talking about Gnanam Balasubramanian, popularly known as Bombay Gnanam.

Gnanam used to be among the leading ladies on TV back in the 1990s. Gnanam’s love for theatre prompted her to make the Mahalakshmi Ladies Drama Group. At that time when the stage used to be dominated by men, Gnanam was an exception.

She was so popular in the theatre circuit that mere announcement of her performance would prompt the crowd to gather in large numbers. Now, after a long gap of 10 years, she is making her comeback with the TV serial Ethirneechal, which goes on air from February 7 at 9:30 pm.

Gnanam has also acted in a number of films, including Avvai shanmugi, Aahaa, Nala Damayanthi and Oru Naal Oru Kanavu. Other films include Veyil, Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Jigarthanda. She was also awarded Kalaimamani in 2005.

Gnanam’s plays are known for the headstrong roles of women characters and subjects. Recently, her theatre group Mahalakshmi Ladies Drama Group completed 25 years of its formation. The group is still raising women’s concerns.

Gnanam was honoured with the Kalaimamani award for her excellence in art and literature. She was also awarded Nataka Choodamani by Krishna Gana Sabha and Nataka Padmam by Brahma Gana Sabha.

Gnanam desires to make her shows reach out to poorer strata of society, especially the women. Gnanam is also a mother of 2 sons.

