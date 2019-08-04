'Go to Bed': Varun Dhawan Blasts Troll Who Criticised the Actor for Doing 'Masala' Movies

Varun Dhawan is slowly and gradually becoming a pro at throwing all kinds of shade at online haters, from innocent to the most savage.

So, when a Twitter user tried to make a snide comment on Varun's film choices, the actor let him know it wasn't okay, with the most savage response.

On Saturday, the actor expressed his excitement on Twitter after watching Dwayne Johnson's latest film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. It's not a secret that Varun is a die-hard fan of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson so it was kind of obvious that the Bollywood star wouldn't miss the movie for the world.

"Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," Varun tweeted.

Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

But then, an internet troll had to go and ruin the whole thing: "Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies And Giving americans money please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that u (you) do... Make Some Content driven films.. Also Promote Good Bollywood Movies Which Remain unnotified (Unnoticed).. Make India Proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar," the troll commented on Varun's tweet.

Varun wasted no time responding with a comeback dripping in so much shade. "Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed," the actor replied.

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

But on the bright side, the actor's original tweet got a lovely response from The Rock.

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Varun was last seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

