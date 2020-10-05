Goa: Actor Says Her E-commerce Site Hacked, Drug Threat Issued

Panaji: Film actor Pooja Bedi on Monday said her e-commerce website registered in Goa had been hacked by some people who threatened to sell drugs on the site if she did not pay them ransom. In a series of tweets, Bedi said she had filed a complaint with Goa police’s Cyber Crime Cell last week after an earlier hacking incident but the modus operandi was repeated late Sunday night.

“Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night and this time they state if I dont pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered FIR in old goa police cyber cell last week but no action from cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm.” Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobhit Saxena said the hacking incident of last week was solved and a fresh probe had begun after Bedi filed a new complaint.