Goa Panchayat Serves Notice To Nagarjuna Over Alleged Illegal Construction
1-MIN READ

Goa Panchayat Serves Notice To Nagarjuna Over Alleged Illegal Construction

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 13:14 IST

Hyderabad, India

Amit Sawant also said that the Panchayat was formed very recently, only in September.

In Mandrem, it was discovered that digging was being done on a hilly area of around 6,500 square metres without a board describing the project.

Telugu star Nagarjuna was recently handed out a stop work order by Mandrem Panchayat in Permem, directing him to stop the work of excavation at Ashewada. Nagarjuna has been allegedly involved in digging a portion of the hill at Mandrem village of North Goa. The work is being done illegally, according to Sarpanch Amit Sawant, who spoke to IANS, and said that no one had approached them with relevant paperwork. He said that he does not care if he is a star but he should do it legally. “We did not know he was an actor. We are not against legal work. We welcome good projects but it should be done legally,” he told IANS.

In Mandrem, it was discovered that digging was being done on a hilly area of around 6,500 square metres without a board describing the project on the property as required by law. When the panchayat members looked into it, they discovered that Nagarjuna owned the property.

Amit Sawant also said that the Panchayat was formed very recently, only in September. So, he gave the actor the benefit of doubt before issuing the notice by going back through record books and checking if permissions had been taken. However, no record of any permission was found. He said that Nagarjuna now needs to respond to the stop work order with any permission or related documents that he may have in possession.

On the work front, Nagarjuna most recently starred in the Telugu film The Ghost and the Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra. While Brashmastra was declared a hit at the box office, The Ghost failed to impress both audiences and critics.

