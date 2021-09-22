Goa Police Reveals Cause of Death of 25-Year-Old Marathi Actress Ishwari Deshpande

Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande, 25, and her friend Shubham Dedge,28, died in a road accident on Monday. The two met with an accident when their car plunged into a creek from a bridge near the Arpora village in north Goa around 5.30am on Monday. Ishwari and her friend were returning from a holiday trip in Goa.

While the car accident led to the death of Ishwari and Shubham, the actual cause of their death was suffocation. According to the preliminary investigation, the duo failed to get out of the drowning car as it was centrally locked and they died as a result.

According to Inspector Suraj Gawas, in-charge of Anjuna Police Station, the preliminary investigation suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle which led to the accident. The fire brigade team fished out the car and the dead bodies after reaching the accident site around 7am.

Sub-inspector Akshay Pareskar, who is investigating the case, said the duo might have been to a club the previous night as they were wearing wristbands.

Ishwari and Shubham had gone to Goa for vacation, and were expected to get engaged next month. The tragedy has shocked the families of the couple. The actress was a resident of Kirkatwadi in Pune.

Ishwari has featured in several Marathi serials. She even recently shot for one Hindi and a Marathi film. Her debut Marathi film Premache Side Effects was directed by Sunil Chauthmal.

The 25-year-old actress was also on social media. Her Instagram page account has around 1.15 lakh followers.

